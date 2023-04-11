Messi belongs to Barcelona and I hope we can play together next season: Lewandowski

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski hopes the club’s highest-ever goal scorer Lionel Messi returns to Camp Nou and that he gets the chance to play with the Argentine.

“We know that Barca hasn’t won La Liga in recent years and we’re on the right track. If we win the title, many players will have great confidence. We’re all working to progress,” the Poland captain was quoted in an interview to Mundo Deportivo.

Messi, having scored 672 goals in his 17-year stint at Camp Nou, joined Paris Saint-Germain for free in 2021 and is nearing the end of his contract at PSG.

Amid whistles from PSG supporters who see Messi as a symbol of the club’s mistakes in chasing star signings instead of building a competitive team, Barcelona is openly courting the forward.

With no news of a confirmed contract extension, the 35-year-old is naturally linked to his former home where he won a club record of 34 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles.

Barcelona has not won La Liga since he left but is leading the points table at the moment.

However, the Blaugrana were thrashed by Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal and were held to a draw against Girona in its previous game, humbling them of their domestic ambitions.

“We’re focused on La Liga and there are points to win, but we don’t we thought about the difference with Madrid. We have to score goals and make the fans happy. My teammates and I are working hard to win the title,” Lewandowski added.