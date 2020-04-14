Football La-Liga La-Liga Xavi backs Neymar to return to Barcelona Neymar is linked with a return to Barcelona and Xavi hailed the forward as one of the world's best. Dejan Kalinic 14 April, 2020 08:35 IST Neymar left Barcelona nearly three years ago. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 14 April, 2020 08:35 IST Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez hopes Neymar returns to Camp Nou, saying he had "no doubts" over the forward's quality.Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to the La Liga giant nearly three years after leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain.READ | Barcelona to take legal action against ex-vice president Rousaud Xavi saw no reason why the Brazil international would not return, saying his former team-mate was among the world's best."Why not? Soccer-wise I have no doubts and I have lived with him in a locker room and he seems to me a great person," the Al-Sadd coach told DjMariiO in a YouTube interview. "He was a professional here in Barcelona and would make a difference. Then there is the social, bureaucratic issue. I don't go there. But on the field he is among the five best in the world."READ | Luka Jovic 'in a bit of a crisis' at Real Madrid Another player Barcelona have been linked with a move for is star Inter forward Lautaro Martinez. Xavi praised the Argentina international's quality, saying: "I like him. Who doesn't?"He stands out well, he gives depth, he plays space, with few spaces. Barca does well when interested." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos