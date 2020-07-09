Football La-Liga La-Liga Pellegrini returns to Spain to coach Real Betis next season Manuel Pellegrini has agreed to coach Real Betis from next season on a two-year contract, the Spanish club said. PTI Madrid 09 July, 2020 18:23 IST Manuel Pellegrini has signed a two-year contract with the Spanish club. - AP Photo PTI Madrid 09 July, 2020 18:23 IST Manuel Pellegrini agreed to coach Real Betis from next season on a two-year contract, the Spanish club said on Thursday.The 66-year-old Chilean manager led Manchester City to the English Premier League title in 2014.Betis fired coach Joan Rubi Ferrer last month after an up-and-down season and is under interim coach Alexis Trujillo. It is in 14th place with four rounds left.After coaching in South America, Pellegrini made the leap to European soccer when he took over Spanish club Villarreal in 2004. He turned the team into a serious competitor, reaching the Champions League semifinals in 2006 and finishing the Spanish league in second place in 2008.He’s also coached Real Madrid, West Ham, and in China. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos