La-Liga

Benzema hat trick in Real Madrid win but Vinicius injured

Vinícius Junior asked to be substituted several minutes after he appeared to bang his knee following a knock with a defender.

AP
BARCELONA, Spain 30 April, 2023 07:37 IST
BARCELONA, Spain 30 April, 2023 07:37 IST
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s third goal during the La Liga match against Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 29, 2023. 

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s third goal during the La Liga match against Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 29, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Vinícius Junior asked to be substituted several minutes after he appeared to bang his knee following a knock with a defender.

Karim Benzema’s first-half hat trick led Real Madrid to 4-2 over Almeria and the Spanish league win on Saturday might have cost them Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius Junior asked to be substituted several minutes after he appeared to bang his knee following a knock with a defender. Fellow Brazil forward Rodrygo also ended the game on the bench with an ice pack on his left knee.

Also Read
La Liga: Barcelona edges closer to title with 4-0 win over 10-man Betis

Madrid is already worried about Luka Modric’s recovery from a thigh injury as their most important games of the season loom.

Madrid has one more Liga game at Real Sociedad before it plays the Copa del Rey final next weekend against Osasuna in Seville. Three days later, Madrid starts its Champions League semifinal rematch from last season with Manchester City on May 9.

At least their France striker is honing his scoring touch.

The comfortable win over Almeria ensured Madrid remained in second place in La Liga but Barcelona was still eight points ahead before it hosted Real Betis late Saturday.

More importantly for Madrid, its players showed the ambition they lacked in a 4-2 loss at Girona midweek. That defeat led coach Carlo Ancelotti to admit his team lacked motivation for Liga games.

BENZEMA BLITZ

Benzema’s treble gave him 17 goals in the league, only one fewer than Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Benzema tapped in the fifth-minute opener at the Santiago Bernabeu after Vinícius dribbled past Houboulang Mendes and used the outside of his right boot to square the ball.

Rodrygo, who also scored Madrid’s fourth goal from long range just after halftime, produced another assist for Benzema after an audacious dribbling move. With Almeria’s Samu Costa draped over his back, Rodrygo rolled the ball with the back of his boot to slip it behind the defender. He spun around Costa to pick up his dribble and found Benzema to score in the 17th.

Also Read
Toulouse routs Nantes in French Cup final to clinch first trophy

Benzema’s third came in the 42nd from a spot kick after Largie Ramazani fouled Lucas Váquez.

Ancelotti, however, may still have some worries about his defense after Lázaro scored in first-half injury time and Lucas Robertone headed in following Rodrygo’s goal.

Madrid substitute Marco Asensio hit the woodwork twice in the final minutes.

Vinícius and Eduardo Camavinga will both miss Tuesday’s game at fourth-placed Real Sociedad after earning one-game suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards.

Almeria was left in 15th place and two points above the relegation zone.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Slide shows

10 youngest goalscorers in La Liga history

Salah breaks record and Boateng leaves Barca heartbroken

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us