Real Madrid 1 - 0 Atletico Madrid Live Score: Casemiro gives host early lead

2020-21 La Liga Madrid Derby match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES:

16' GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!! CASEMIRO SCORES!!! REAL MADRID 1 - 0 ATLETICO MADRID!

13'

10' OFF THE CROSS BAR! Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema received the ball at the edge of the box. He took a touch with his right foot and let one fly with his left. Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak got the slightest of touches on the ball as it hit the post and went out.

7' CHANCE! Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric receives pass from the right flank and he smashes a shot from just outside the box. The ball misses the target by a whisker.

5' FOUL! The referee awards a free-kick to Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid has started this game well, attacking on the wings. The Real Madrid backline has to be extra careful here.

3' Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier tries to slide the ball through to a teammate ahead of him but it's well blocked by Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. The home side regains possession.

AND THE MATCH IS UNDERWAY!

The team lineups are out!

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois (G), Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos (C), Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

COACH: Zinedine Zidane.

Atletico Madrid XI: Jan Oblak (G), Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Hector Herrera, Koke (C), Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez.

COACH: Diego Simeone.

MATCH PREVIEW:

After making its best start to a season since it last won the La Liga title, Atletico Madrid can consolidate its early promise and twist the knife into its city rival when it visits Real Madrid on Saturday.

Victory would send leader Atletico nine points clear of fourth-placed Real with a game in hand and send out the clearest message yet that it means business after missing out on the title since breaking the duopoly of Real and Barcelona in 2014.

Despite a perceived inferiority complex derived from seeing their neighbours sweep up so many trophies, Atletico are in many ways a stronger unit than Real right now.

It is the only unbeaten side in La Liga and has scored more goals per game than anyone else while conceding only twice in 10 matches.

Atletico has also shed its reputation as a conservative side only focused on defence and now boasts an attack containing the flair of Joao Felix, the ruthlessness of Luis Suarez plus the power and pace of Marcos Llorente and Yannick Carrasco.

Its attacking approach has helped it find solutions in tight games, such as its last two victories against Real Valladolid and Valencia, extending its winning streak in La Liga to seven.

That consistency has contrasted with Madrid's stuttering title defence, as Zinedine Zidane's side has lost three times already in the league including shock home defeats to Cadiz and Alaves plus a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Valencia.

Yet Madrid look to be turning a corner, with talismanic figures Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema having recovered from injury, and can always be relied on to deliver on the biggest occasions.

It has beaten Barcelona, Inter Milan and Sevilla while it overcame a poor start to the Champions League by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the next round. The derby against a soaring Atletico is exactly the type of game it relishes.