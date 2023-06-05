Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Valladolid relegated from La Liga after Getafe draw

Six Spanish teams were in danger of the drop, each knowing a win would guarantee them safety, but Valladolid, could not score against Getafe and was relegated.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 09:32 IST , VALLADOLID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Cyle Larin of Real Valladolid reacts after the side was relegated from La Liga.
Cyle Larin of Real Valladolid reacts after the side was relegated from La Liga. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cyle Larin of Real Valladolid reacts after the side was relegated from La Liga. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Valladolid was relegated from La Liga on the final day of the season after a 0-0 at home against Getafe on Sunday.

Six Spanish teams were in danger of the drop, each knowing a win would guarantee them safety, but Valladolid, whose president is Brazilian great Ronaldo, could not find a way through.

Valladolid finished one point from safety, going down with Espanyol and Elche, whose fate had already been sealed.

Almeria, which finished 17th, survived after Adri Embarba hit a brace against his former side Espanyol to earn them a 3-3 draw at the RCDE Stadium.

Celta Vigo survived with a 2-1 win over champion Barcelona, thanks to a Gabri Veiga brace.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Ronaldo /

Real Valladolid /

La Liga 2022-23

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open: Tsitsipas says Alcaraz ‘biggest obstacle’ ahead of quarterfinal showdown
    Reuters
  2. Real Valladolid relegated from La Liga after Getafe draw
    AFP
  3. Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to football
    AP
  4. Serie A: Juventus fails to qualify for Europa league despite win at Udinese
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Valladolid relegated from La Liga after Getafe draw
    AFP
  2. La Liga: Hazard to leave Real Madrid after disappointing four-year spell
    Reuters
  3. Luca, son of Zinedine Zidane, looks to carve his own name out of his father’s shadow
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. La Liga: Barcelona issues bonds for Camp Nou revamp
    Reuters
  5. Real Sociedad seals Champions League place, Espanyol relegated
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open: Tsitsipas says Alcaraz ‘biggest obstacle’ ahead of quarterfinal showdown
    Reuters
  2. Real Valladolid relegated from La Liga after Getafe draw
    AFP
  3. Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to football
    AP
  4. Serie A: Juventus fails to qualify for Europa league despite win at Udinese
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment