Real Valladolid relegated from La Liga after Getafe draw

Real Valladolid was relegated from La Liga on the final day of the season after a 0-0 at home against Getafe on Sunday.
Six Spanish teams were in danger of the drop, each knowing a win would guarantee them safety, but Valladolid, whose president is Brazilian great Ronaldo, could not find a way through.
Valladolid finished one point from safety, going down with Espanyol and Elche, whose fate had already been sealed.
Almeria, which finished 17th, survived after Adri Embarba hit a brace against his former side Espanyol to earn them a 3-3 draw at the RCDE Stadium.
Celta Vigo survived with a 2-1 win over champion Barcelona, thanks to a Gabri Veiga brace.
