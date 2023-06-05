Real Valladolid relegated from La Liga after Getafe draw

Published : Jun 05, 2023 09:32 IST , VALLADOLID - 1 MIN READ

Cyle Larin of Real Valladolid reacts after the side was relegated from La Liga. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Valladolid was relegated from La Liga on the final day of the season after a 0-0 at home against Getafe on Sunday.

Six Spanish teams were in danger of the drop, each knowing a win would guarantee them safety, but Valladolid, whose president is Brazilian great Ronaldo, could not find a way through.

Valladolid finished one point from safety, going down with Espanyol and Elche, whose fate had already been sealed.

Almeria, which finished 17th, survived after Adri Embarba hit a brace against his former side Espanyol to earn them a 3-3 draw at the RCDE Stadium.

Celta Vigo survived with a 2-1 win over champion Barcelona, thanks to a Gabri Veiga brace.