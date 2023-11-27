MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2023-24: Rodrygo’s brace leads Real Madrid win 3-0 vs Cadiz; Ramos sees red card in Sevilla 2-1 loss to Sociedad

Rodrygo swiftly went past the Cadiz defenders before hitting the top corner with goals in the 14th and 64th minutes and then provided the assist in Bellingham’s 74th-minute goal.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 08:53 IST , MADRID

AP
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, left, is congratulated by teammate Jude Bellingham after scoring his side’s opening goal against Cadiz.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, is congratulated by teammate Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's opening goal against Cadiz. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, left, is congratulated by teammate Jude Bellingham after scoring his side’s opening goal against Cadiz. | Photo Credit: AP

Rodrygo made the most of his last-minute addition to the Real Madrid lineup, scoring two beautiful goals and setting up another by Jude Bellingham in a 3-0 win against Cadiz that put Madrid at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

Rodrygo swiftly went past the Cadiz defenders before hitting the top corner with goals in the 14th and 64th minutes and then provided the assist in Bellingham’s 74th-minute goal.

Madrid moved a point ahead of Girona, which hosts Athletic Bilbao on Monday. Madrid was four points ahead of third-place Atletico Madrid, which beat Mallorca 1-0 at home on Saturday with a goal from Antoine Griezmann. Atletico has a game in hand.

It was Bellingham’s 14th goal with Madrid in all competitions. The England international, who had been nursing a shoulder injury, leads the Spanish league with 11 goals.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: arnacho’s outrageous goal helps United beat Everton 3-0 amid protests

Rodrygo was set to start the match on the bench but made the starting 11 at the last minute after Brahim Díaz fell ill with stomach problems.

“Rodrygo made the difference in the game today,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

It was Rodrygo’s first game since he said last week that he was the target of racist abuse on social media following Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Argentina in South American World Cup qualifying.

The Brazil forward has scored five goals in his last three games with Madrid. He calmly dealt with defenders while scoring his goals on Sunday, first inside the area and then in a breakaway.

Also out for Ancelotti’s team because of injuries were Vinícius Júnior and Eduardo Camavinga, who got hurt during the international break.

It was the second straight league win for Madrid, which is unbeaten in eight matches in the competition.

Cadiz looked threatening at times but couldn’t avoid seeing its winless streak in the league extended to nine matches, with six losses and three draws. It stayed in 16th place, two points from the relegation zone.

Defending champion Barcelona remained fourth after a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

RAMOS SENT OFF

Referee Ortiz Arias shows a red card to Sergio Ramos of Sevilla during the match against Real Sociedad.
Referee Ortiz Arias shows a red card to Sergio Ramos of Sevilla during the match against Real Sociedad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Referee Ortiz Arias shows a red card to Sergio Ramos of Sevilla during the match against Real Sociedad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sevilla’s winless streak in the league reached seven matches after a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad, when veteran defenders Sergio Ramos and Jesús Navas were sent off late in the game.

Ramos was shown a straight red card after a dangerous sliding tackle, while Navas was sent off — also with a straight red — for complaining. Ramos was initially shown a yellow card but a video review reversed the referee’s decision and he ended up being awarded the red.

ALSO READ | Serie A: Martinez scores as leader Inter draws 1-1 with second-place Juventus in Derby d’Italia

Sociedad moved to fifth place with the home win. The Basque Country club took the lead with an own-goal by Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic three minutes into the match and added to the lead with Umar Sadiq finding the net with a shot from outside the box in the 22nd.

Sevilla, which dropped to 15th, got on the board with a header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 60th.

MORALES’ HAT TRICK

Villarreal ended a two-match losing streak in the league with a 3-1 win against Osasuna, with José Luis Morales scoring a second-half hat trick.

The win moved the team coached by Marcelino García Toral to 12th place. Osasuna, which scored late through Alejandro Catena, dropped to 14th. It has lost three of its last four matches.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

