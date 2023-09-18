MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas

Dodi Lukebakio scored a 71st-minute winner for Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The victory moved the club out of the relegation zone after three consecutive league losses to start the season.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 08:08 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AP
Sergio Ramos of Sevilla applauds the fans as he warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 17, 2023 in Seville, Spain.
Sergio Ramos of Sevilla applauds the fans as he warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 17, 2023 in Seville, Spain. | Photo Credit: Fran Santiago/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Sergio Ramos of Sevilla applauds the fans as he warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 17, 2023 in Seville, Spain. | Photo Credit: Fran Santiago/ Getty Images

After a gap of 18 years, veteran defender Sergio Ramos has played again for the club where he started his career as Sevilla defeated Las Palmas 1-0 in the Spanish league for its first win of the season.

The 37-year-old Ramos began his career at Sevilla before joining rival Real Madrid. Some Sevilla fans were not happy with his recent signing but most showed their support on Sunday.

RELATED | Real Madrid comes from behind to beat Real Sociedad in La Liga

Dodi Lukebakio scored a 71st-minute winner for Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The victory moved the club out of the relegation zone after three consecutive league losses to start the season.

It was the third loss in five matches for promoted Las Palmas, which remains winless and in the relegation zone.

Las Palmas had to make the trip from the Canary Islands in two separate flights after the club said 15 players missed the first flight.

WINNING DEBUT

Villarreal coach Jose “Pacheta” Martín debuted with a 2-1 victory against Almeria thanks to Alexander Sorloth’s winning header four minutes into stoppage time.

Alexander Sorloth of Villareal FC scores the team’s second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Villarreal CF and UD Almeria at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 17, 2023 in Villarreal, Spain.
Alexander Sorloth of Villareal FC scores the team’s second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Villarreal CF and UD Almeria at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 17, 2023 in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo Credit: Eric Alonso/ Getty Images
lightbox-info

Alexander Sorloth of Villareal FC scores the team’s second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Villarreal CF and UD Almeria at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 17, 2023 in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo Credit: Eric Alonso/ Getty Images

The visitors had taken the lead through Sergio Akieme before Gerard Moreno equalized before halftime.

Villarreal had lost three of its first four games and was coming off consecutive defeats to Barcelona and Cadiz.

Almeria remains winless and in last place, with four losses and a draw.

LATE VICTORY

Nemanja Maksimovic scored in the 86th as Getafe beat Osasuna 3-2 for its second win in three matches. It was the second straight league loss for Osasuna.

Getafe’s Fabrizio Angileri was sent off in stoppage time.

Related stories

Related Topics

La Liga 2023-24 /

Sevilla /

Sergio Ramos /

Villareal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duplantis, Tsegay topple records at Eugene Diamond League
    Reuters
  2. Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas
    AP
  3. Real Madrid comes from behind to beat Real Sociedad in La Liga
    Reuters
  4. Jinson Johnson looks to exorcise ghosts of the past at Asian Games 2023
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Video: Postecoglou’s passionate plea on mental health in football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas
    AP
  2. Real Madrid comes from behind to beat Real Sociedad in La Liga
    Reuters
  3. Mason Greenwood makes first Getafe appearance
    AFP
  4. Atletico midfielder De Paul sidelined with leg injury
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona hit by La Liga spending limit cut
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duplantis, Tsegay topple records at Eugene Diamond League
    Reuters
  2. Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas
    AP
  3. Real Madrid comes from behind to beat Real Sociedad in La Liga
    Reuters
  4. Jinson Johnson looks to exorcise ghosts of the past at Asian Games 2023
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Video: Postecoglou’s passionate plea on mental health in football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment