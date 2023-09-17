MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea held to scoreless draw by battling Bournemouth

Chelsea’s much-vaunted attack failed to fire again as it was held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, the second Premier League game in a row in which the Blues have failed to score.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 20:46 IST , BOURNEMOUTH, England

AFC Bournemouth's Max Aarons in action with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.
AFC Bournemouth’s Max Aarons in action with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
AFC Bournemouth’s Max Aarons in action with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea’s much-vaunted attack failed to fire again as it was held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, the second Premier League game in a row in which the Blues have failed to score.

After losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in its last league game, Chelsea dominated possession in the first half with Nicolas Jackson striking the foot of the post in the 14th minute and Conor Gallagher wasting a glorious opportunity just after the half-hour mark.

Dango Outtara enjoyed the best of Bournemouth’s rare first-half chances as he connected with a low ball across the box, but Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez dived to smother his close-range shot.

READ | Igor Stimac: No training session before China game, we will give tactical preparation on flight

The visitors had the ball in the net early in the second half as Raheem Sterling struck the angle of post and crossbar with a free kick and Levi Colwill blasted home the rebound, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The introduction of Justin Kluivert as a second-half substitute gave Bournemouth a much-needed attacking edge and he was fouled on the edge of the area in the 76th minute, but Philip Billing’s subsequent free kick was deflected wide for a corner.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke followed that up shortly afterwards with a fierce shot, and moments later he sent a looping header just wide as the home side enjoyed a rare spell of attacking pressure.

Chelsea almost got the winner five minutes from the end of normal time as Sterling picked out Cole Palmer, but Cherries keeper Neto made a brilliant one-handed reflex save to keep out the substitute’s deft volley.

The draw moves Bournemouth up to 15th spot on three points, two points and one place behind Chelsea. 

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Bournemouth /

Premier League

