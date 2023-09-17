MagazineBuy Print

Trossard goal seals Arsenal win at Everton

Everton, still without a win this season, had managed to frustrate the visitor, which had a Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out for offside via VAR in the first period.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 23:28 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates after scoring against Everton.
Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates after scoring against Everton. | Photo Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images
infoIcon

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates after scoring against Everton. | Photo Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal claimed its first Premier League win at Everton after six years as Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike proved enough to secure the points at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton, still without a win this season, had managed to frustrate the visitor, which had a Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out for offside via VAR in the first period.

But the Londoners were eventually rewarded for their dominance as Trossard’s shot cannoned in off the post after a clever build-up in the 69th minute.

Unbeaten Arsenal joined Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on 13 points from five games, two points behind leader Manchester City, which has a 100% record. A third successive 1-0 home defeat left Everton third from bottom with one point.

