La Liga: Atletico Madrid’s Lemar set to miss months with ruptured Achilles

The Rojiblancos have various other injury problems at the moment, including Memphis Depay, Koke, Reinildo Mandava, Rodrigo de Paul and Caglar Soyuncu.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 19:51 IST , Barcelona, Spain

AFP
Lemar, 27, is set to miss the majority of the season, with six months a typical absence length after this type of injury.
File Photo: Lemar, 27, is set to miss the majority of the season, with six months a typical absence length after this type of injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Lemar, 27, is set to miss the majority of the season, with six months a typical absence length after this type of injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar has ruptured his Achilles tendon and needs surgery, the Spanish side said Sunday, leaving him sidelined for several months.

The France international was substituted after sustaining the injury in the club’s heavy 3-0 defeat by Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday in La Liga.

“A lot of strength to you Thom, we wish you a quick recovery,” said Atletico in a statement, without specifying his expected recovery time.

Lemar, 27, is set to miss the majority of the season, with six months a typical absence length after this type of injury.

The France international was substituted after sustaining the injury in the club’s heavy 3-0 defeat by Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday in La Liga.
The France international was substituted after sustaining the injury in the club’s heavy 3-0 defeat by Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday in La Liga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

The France international was substituted after sustaining the injury in the club’s heavy 3-0 defeat by Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday in La Liga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico coach Diego Simeone’s options are further limited ahead of their Champions League campaign, starting Tuesday at Lazio.

The Rojiblancos have various other injury problems at the moment, including Memphis Depay, Koke, Reinildo Mandava, Rodrigo de Paul and Caglar Soyuncu.

