Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for COVID-19, his club said on Tuesday.

Reuters
13 April, 2021 15:20 IST

Sergio Ramos during a World Cup Qualifier in March, 2021. - REUTERS

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for COVID-19, his club said on Tuesday.

Ramos is currently injured and had already been ruled out of Real's Champions League quarterfinal second leg away to Liverpool on Wednesday.

More to follow...