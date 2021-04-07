Spanish federation investigates Juan Cala over racism allegation

The Spanish federation has confirmed it has opened an investigation into Cadiz defender Juan Cala after he was accused of racially abusing Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby in last Sunday's La Liga match.

The federation did not provide any more details on the investigation or say when a resolution would be announced.

Diakhaby on Tuesday called for Cala to be sanctioned for making the racial slur, which the Spain player denies making.

Cala, 31, said in a fiery news conference on Tuesday that he had said "leave me in peace" to Diakhaby during the 2-1 win and that the France defender had misinterpreted what was said.

Valencia's players walked off the pitch and wanted to abandon the football game but eventually resumed playing without Diakhaby, who asked to be substituted.