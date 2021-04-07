Football La-Liga La-Liga Spanish federation investigates Juan Cala over racism allegation Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby on Tuesday called for Cadiz defender Juan Cala to be sanctioned for making a racial slur, which the Spanish player denies making. Reuters 07 April, 2021 22:11 IST Juan Cala (in pic) said in a fiery news conference that he had said "leave me in peace" to Mouctar Diakhaby and that the French defender had misinterpreted what was said (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 07 April, 2021 22:11 IST The Spanish federation has confirmed it has opened an investigation into Cadiz defender Juan Cala after he was accused of racially abusing Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby in last Sunday's La Liga match.The federation did not provide any more details on the investigation or say when a resolution would be announced.RELATED | Dublin in doubt as Euro 2020 host city Diakhaby on Tuesday called for Cala to be sanctioned for making the racial slur, which the Spain player denies making.Cala, 31, said in a fiery news conference on Tuesday that he had said "leave me in peace" to Diakhaby during the 2-1 win and that the France defender had misinterpreted what was said.Valencia's players walked off the pitch and wanted to abandon the football game but eventually resumed playing without Diakhaby, who asked to be substituted. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.