La Liga: Atletico Madrid hosts neighbours Real in crucial Madrid derby

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid hosts neighbours Real Madrid on Sunday in a potentially pivotal game in the title race.

Real sits third, level on 53 points with Barcelona and five behind Atletico who has a game in hand on their rivals.

Atletico, without a Liga derby win since 2016, welcomes Kieran Trippier back to the first team squad after a 10-week suspension for violating betting rules in England.

Yannick Carrasco also returns after a leg injury, while Jose Maria Gimenez and Thomas Lemar will face late fitness tests.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side dropped points on Monday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Real Sociedad and another slip-up could prove fatal in the bid to retain their crown.

"We need to remain calm and show patience, too," Zidane said. "This (Sociedad) result won't affect how we prepare for the derby. We need to go there and play a really good game.

"All sides are losing points, and we know that we have to go there and get something. There's still a long way to go in the title race," he added.

Zidane said French forward Karim Benzema could be fit, however captain Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal will all miss the trip across the Spanish capital.

Barcelona, meanwhile, can put the pressure on both Madrid outfits when they visit Osasuna in Saturday's late game.