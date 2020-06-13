Football La-Liga La-Liga Valencia and Getafe stumble in La Liga race for top four Gonzalo Melero converted the last-gasp spot kick to cancel out Rodrigo's opener as Europe-chasing Valencia stayed seventh on 43 points from 28 games. Reuters 13 June, 2020 09:48 IST Valencia and Levante players observe silence before kick-off. - Twitter @LaLigaEN Reuters 13 June, 2020 09:48 IST Valencia was held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante in La Liga after the visitor levelled eight minutes into stoppage time with a VAR-awarded penalty on Friday.Gonzalo Melero converted the last-gasp spot kick to cancel out Rodrigo's opener as Europe-chasing Valencia stayed seventh on 43 points from 28 games.The result left Levante in 12th with 34 points.Earlier, Getafe's Champions League qualifying hopes took a knock as it resumed its La Liga campaign after a three-month hiatus with a 2-1 defeat behind closed doors at Granada.David Timor's first-half opener was cancelled out in the second half by Djene's own goal following a blunder by goalkeeper David Soria, whose hands were again shaky as Carlos Fernandez struck the winner with 11 minutes left.The result left Getafe in fifth place on 46 points from 28 games, level on points with fourth-placed Real Sociedad, which plays its game in hand at home to Osasuna on Sunday.Granada moved up a place to eighth on 41 points. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos