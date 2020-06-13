Valencia and Getafe stumble in La Liga race for top four

Valencia was held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante in La Liga after the visitor levelled eight minutes into stoppage time with a VAR-awarded penalty on Friday.

Gonzalo Melero converted the last-gasp spot kick to cancel out Rodrigo's opener as Europe-chasing Valencia stayed seventh on 43 points from 28 games.

The result left Levante in 12th with 34 points.

Earlier, Getafe's Champions League qualifying hopes took a knock as it resumed its La Liga campaign after a three-month hiatus with a 2-1 defeat behind closed doors at Granada.

David Timor's first-half opener was cancelled out in the second half by Djene's own goal following a blunder by goalkeeper David Soria, whose hands were again shaky as Carlos Fernandez struck the winner with 11 minutes left.

The result left Getafe in fifth place on 46 points from 28 games, level on points with fourth-placed Real Sociedad, which plays its game in hand at home to Osasuna on Sunday.

Granada moved up a place to eighth on 41 points.