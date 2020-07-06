Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Barcelona keeps title hopes alive with defeat of Villarreal The impressive victory for Quique Setien's side reduces the gap back to four points behind Real Madrid, which earlier ground out a win against Athletic Bilbao. Reuters Villareal 06 July, 2020 03:39 IST Barcelona players celebrate Antoine Griezmann's goal against Villareal. - REUTERS Reuters Villareal 06 July, 2020 03:39 IST Barcelona responded to a trying week by thrashing Villareal 4-1 away to stay alive in the La Liga title race, producing one of its best displays under coach Quique Setien.The Catalans had drawn their last two matches to hand more momentum to league leader Real Madrid but Sunday's win took them to 73 points after 34 games, four behind their arch-rival which beat Athletic Bilbao earlier on Sunday.AS IT HAPPENED | Villareal 1-4 BarcelonaAn own goal from Pau Torres put Barca in front in the third minute, with Villarreal's Gerard Moreno levelling on the rebound in the 14th before the visitor restored its lead through an outstanding curling strike from Luis Suarez six minutes later.Antoine Griezmann stretched Barca's advantage just before the break with a sublime chip, having been dropped from the starting lineup in the last two games, while 17-year-old Ansu Fati added a fourth in the second half with a low strike. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos