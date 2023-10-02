Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal has extended his contract with the Spanish giant until 2026, the club announced on Monday.
The new deal signed by the 16-year-old includes a one billion-euro release clause, similar to those put in place in recent times for the club’s other young stars Gavi and Pedri.
Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at Brighton, also has a matching clause in his contract.
Yamal became Barcelona’s youngest debutant at 15 years and 290 days old against Real Betis in April last season.
ALSO READ | BAYERN MUNICH LOOKING FOR CONISTENCY AHEAD OF CHAMOPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURE
This season he went on to become La Liga’s youngest starter in the 21st century, and also the youngest assist provider in the same time frame.
Yamal has not scored for Barcelona yet but if he does this season, he can overtake Fati’s club record -- or the overall record for youngest La Liga scorer, set by Malaga’s Fabrice Olinga at 16 years and 98 days old.
Last month he also became Spain’s youngest-ever player and goal scorer as La Roja thrashed Georgia 7-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier.
Latest on Sportstar
- Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026
- New Zealand vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Scorecard, match streaming updates
- Asian Games 2023: Double podium in steeplechase; Ancy’s personal best jump clinches silver; mixed relay team upgraded to silver medal
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - Parul, Priti win women’s 3000m SC silver and bronze; Ancy wins long jump silver; Ayhika-Sutirtha pair wins TT bronze; India stays 4th with 60 medals, 13 golds
- Mohun Bagan vs Maziya highlights, MBSG 2-1 MAZ, AFC Cup 2023-24: Cummings brace guides Mariners to win and top of table
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE