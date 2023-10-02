Ronaldinho confirms Kolkata visit in mid-October to unveil Durga Puja pandal with Messi statue

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho will make his maiden visit to Kolkata ahead of Durga Puja and will participate in many charitable, sporting and cultural activities including inaugurating a Durga Puja pandal, where a 75-feet statue of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi has been constructed.

“Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to Kolkata this mid-October and will participate in many charitable activities, including visiting my R10 Football academy, where I will interact with kids at Merlin Rise. Will also see the many cultural aspects and be part of the Durga Puja Festivities by visiting Shree Bhumi Sporting, Ahirtola Yuvak Brindo, Baruipur, Green Park and Rishra,” wrote Ronaldinho on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

The three-time Ballon d’Or winner will also meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to gift her a jersey and also expressed his eagerness to learn cricket from former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

He added, “It would be a huge honour to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal and gift her a jersey. I know Cricket is very popular, and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengals ‘Dada’.”

READ MORE: Spain’s women’s team players Putellas, Rodríguez and Paredes appear before judge in Rubiales probe

The Brazilian’s arrival is coinciding with the Durga puja, and the former Barcelona player will unveil Durga Puja pandals across the city. “Will also see the many cultural aspects and be part of the Durga Puja Festivities by visiting Shree Bhumi Sporting, Ahirtola Yuvak Brindo, Baruipur, Green Park & Rishra,” he wrote.

Sports promoter and business consultant Satadru Dutta is behind his Kolkata visit, said the former Brazilian footballer would spend two days in the city.

The 43-year-old will play a charity football match at Diamond Harbour FC ground and also visit the R10 Football Academy, where he will interact with kids at Merlin Rise during his stay in Kolkata.