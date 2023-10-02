MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC’s Laxmikant Kattimani to undergo facial surgery after injury against East Bengal

The 34-year-old goalkeeper was subbed off after taking a knee from East Bengal forward Cleiton Silva during the Indian Super League Matchweek 2 clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 20:09 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad FC’s Laxmikant Kattimani in training.
Hyderabad FC’s Laxmikant Kattimani in training. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Hyderabad FC’s Laxmikant Kattimani in training. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hyderabad FC’s Laxmikant Kattimani will undergo facial surgery after the goalkeeper took a knee to the face during the Saturday’s match against East Bengal, the team announced on Monday.

During the Indian Super League Matchweek 2 clash at the Salt Lake Stadium, the 34-year-old took a knee from East Bengal forward Cleiton Silva.

“Keeper Laxmikant Kattimani will undergo surgery after taking a knee to the face from Cleiton Silva during the #EBFCHFC clash.” confirmed the club on X.

Kattimani was substituted and brought to the hospital following the horrific challenge from the Brazilian forward, which went unpunished.

The Goa-born keeper returned to action in this game after recovering from an ACL injury sustained the previous season as a result of another unnecessary challenge by former Jamshedpur player Harry Sawyer.

READ MORE: ISL 2023-24: Luna goal gives Kerala Blasters 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC

“We are very thankful to our medical team, and also the players on the field for their quick attention to Katti. He will require surgery. As a team, we send our full support and encouragement to him on his road to recovery,” said Conor Nestor, the first team coach of Hyderabad FC. 

“Whoever steps in for Katti will have to honour him with their performances. Katti has dedicated himself so professionally with great discipline to get back from an ACL, it’s heart-breaking for him that now he will be sidelined further. Collectively we need to make sure that when he is ready, he returns to a winning team,” the Irish coach added.

Hyderabad lost the match after Silva snatched a goal in the 93rd minute to give East Bengal a 2-1 win and will next face Jamshedpur FC away on October 5.

