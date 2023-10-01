MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Luna goal gives Kerala Blasters 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC

Luna, who had scored in the Blasters’ season opener against Bengaluru FC, found the target in the 74th minute, which gave the team three points for a total of six from two matches.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 23:04 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna celebrates after scoring the opening goal, which turned out to be the winner.
Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna celebrates after scoring the opening goal, which turned out to be the winner. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna celebrates after scoring the opening goal, which turned out to be the winner. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu/The Hindu

It is tough to read Adrian Luna. His quick reflexes and lightning moves often leave rival defences in a tizzy.

Luna, the Kerala Blasters’ Mr Dependable, who has often pulled the team out of tight situations, came good again on Sunday night as the Kochi side defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in an ISL 2023-24 group-stage match at the Nehru Stadium here.

The wily midfielder, who had scored in the Blasters’ season opener against Bengaluru FC, found the target in the 74th minute, which gave the team three points for a total of six from two matches.

AS IT HAPPENED: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC highlights

Jamshedpur, which had a goalless draw with East Bengal in its season-opener, remains on one point after the loss.

The goal move started from the right, with Japanese forward Daisuke Sakai sending a long ball to the centre of the box. Following this, Luna and Dimitrios Diamantakos had a nice one-two, which opened up the rival defence, and the former slotted the ball in the far corner.

In front of a packed Nehru stadium, Kerala Blasters dominated the proceedings in the opening session but could not convert the pressure into goals. Muhammed Aimen, who came through the Blasters reserve ranks, worked his way up nicely through the left and sent a few passes into the box. And Luna came close to scoring twice but shot over.

The Blasters’ goalkeeper Sachin Suresh did a good job. The home side appeared to be in danger near the hour mark when Daniel Chima attempted to score off a free-kick after dodging a defender, but Suresh stayed steady.

Jeremy Manzorro, the Jamshedpur midfielder, made one last attempt in the injury time, but once again, Suresh was up to the task, and the fans heaved a sigh of relief.

