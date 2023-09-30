MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Cleiton brace guides East Bengal to 2-1 win against Hyderabad for first win of the season

The win against Hyderabad FC takes East Bengal to fourth place in the table, with Carles Cuadrat’s men notching four points from two games.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 23:14 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
East Bengal celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Hyderabad FC.
East Bengal celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu
infoIcon

East Bengal celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Cleiton Silva’s brilliant free-kick in the second half injury-time helped East Bengal find the winner against former champion Hyderabad FC 2-1 to record its first victory of the ISL 2023-24 season, at Salt Lake Stadium, here on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward had previously scored the equaliser almost immediately after Hyderabad found the lead through Hitesh Sharma in the eighth minute of the first half.

The opening half was all about the two goals, which the opponents shared to remain locked till the interval. East Bengal enjoyed a greater share of the attacks initially, but Hyderabad found the lead first off a defensive error from the host that allowed forward Joseph Knowles to cut inside and shoot. His effort took a deflection off the East Bengal midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti and reached an unmarked Hitesh, who directed the ball into the net.

AS IT HAPPENED: East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC highlights

The Hyderabad lead was short-lived as East Bengal regrouped quickly and found the equaliser through Cleiton. The chance was created after the Hyderabad deference let down its guard as East Bengal’s Spanish play-maker Borja Herrera surged into the box.

Nim Dorjee Tamang managed a half-hearted tackle to see the ball rolling over to Cleiton, who just chipped over the goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani to find the net. East Bengal had another chance in the 36th minute when Cleiton failed to keep his header on a Naorem Mahesh cross.

Cleiton got involved in a nasty collision with Kattimani in the 40th minute when he tried to reach a cross from Mandar Rao Desai.

This resulted in the Hyderabad FC goalkeeper suffering a swollen eye and having to be taken off the field, with Anuj Kumar replacing him.

ALSO READ: Indian football: India beats Pakistan 3-0 to win SAFF U19 title

East Bengal seemed to lose its way after the equaliser, allowing the contest to drift into a listless essay for the greater part of the action before Cleiton found the winner in the added time (90+3) with a stunning finishing from a freekick, as the ball hit the underside of the crossbar and ended up at the back of the net.

East Bengal was lucky not to concede a late equaliser thanks to the alertness of its goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, who put in a diving effort to stop a rasping half-volley from the Hyderabad substitute Aaren D’Silva in the 90+7 minute.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kartik, Gulveer reap rewards of high-intensity training with silver and bronze at Asian Games 2023
    Aashin Prasad
  2. PCB wants ICC to expedite visa process for media and fans for World Cup 2023 travel
    PTI
  3. PSG held by Ligue 1 strugglers Clermont
    AFP
  4. Sutirtha and Ayhika, the Mukherjees from Naihati, who tamed the Chinese in their game at their den
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Irani Cup 2023-24: Pujara and Mayank in focus as Rest of India takes on Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Cleiton brace guides East Bengal to 2-1 win against Hyderabad for first win of the season
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Indian football: India beats Pakistan 3-0 to win SAFF U19 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters looks to continue winning form against Jamshedpur FC
    Stan Rayan
  4. Santosh Trophy 2023: Former champion Kerala’s preparations marred by rain as it braces for tough group stage campaign
    Stan Rayan
  5. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton brace, including late winner, guides Red and Gold to first win of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kartik, Gulveer reap rewards of high-intensity training with silver and bronze at Asian Games 2023
    Aashin Prasad
  2. PCB wants ICC to expedite visa process for media and fans for World Cup 2023 travel
    PTI
  3. PSG held by Ligue 1 strugglers Clermont
    AFP
  4. Sutirtha and Ayhika, the Mukherjees from Naihati, who tamed the Chinese in their game at their den
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Irani Cup 2023-24: Pujara and Mayank in focus as Rest of India takes on Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment