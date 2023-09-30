East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, EBFC 1-1 HFC; ISL 2023-24: Cleiton scores equalizer for Red and Gold

PREVIEW

East Bengal FC will aim to win its first match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season when it takes on the former champion Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Having played out an insipid goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in its first outing, East Bengal will hope to give its fans something to cheer for by producing a more exciting brand of football.

The visitor will also be looking to start its ISL campaign on a positive note. Hyderabad FC is going through a rebuilding phase as a number of players left its stable after the departure of its previous coach Manolo Marquez, and it becomes important for its new head coach in Ireland’s Conor Nestor.

“We have to be ready for a close game. I am not agreeing that the conversion rate of our team is poor. The important thing is to create chances, and the team is creating chances. It is a new season, [with] new players, [and] new transfers, and we do not have much information about the opponent. The style of football we are playing has to work,” said the East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat, before the match.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?

The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, September 30 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata.

How can you watch the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.