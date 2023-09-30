East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, EBFC 1-1 HFC; ISL 2023-24: Cleiton scores equalizer for Red and Gold

- September 30, 2023 20:12GOAL10’ GOAAALL! EBFC 1-1 HFC! CLEITON SCORES THE EQUALIZER!
That Hyderabad FC lead barely lasted 90 seconds!
It is poor defending by Hyderabad FC this time. Borja does well to surge forward and get in a dangerous position inside the box. Njm Dorjee puts in a tackle but he cannot get the ball away. The ball falls to Cleiton and he chips the ball over Kattimani, who was off his line, to put the ball inside the empty net.
- September 30, 2023 20:11GOAL8’ GOOOALL! EBFC 0-1 HFC! HITESH SCORES!
It is poor defending from East Bengal, which allows Pennanen to cut in and shoot. His shot takes a deflection and falls to Hitesh, who is completely free to take a touch and put the ball inside the net.
- September 30, 2023 20:107’
Mahesh does well to keep the ball in play from an overhit cross from the left. He passes the ball to Nishu, who has time and space to pick out a teammate inside the box, but sends in a poor cross.
- September 30, 2023 20:086’
A loose kick by Kattimani sends the ball straight to Nandha on the right flank. He tries to drive a cross to the centre of the box but Joao Victor does well to block the cross and concede a corner.
- September 30, 2023 20:063’
Hyderabad FC is having more of the ball in the early minutes of the match. East Bengal is yet to win a match against Hyderabad in the ISL.
- September 30, 2023 20:02KICK-OFF!
The ISL 2023-24 match between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC has kicked-off at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
- September 30, 2023 19:38From the coach’s corner!
Carles Cuadrat (East Bengal head coach): “We have to be ready for a close game. I am not agreeing that the conversion rate of our team is poor. The important thing is to create chances, and the team is creating chances. It is a new season, [with] new players, [and] new transfers, and we do not have much information about the opponent. The style of football we are playing has to work.”
Thangboi Singto (Hyderabad FC assistant coach): “We are excited to face East Bengal. One of the strengths of Hyderabad FC is the togetherness and camaraderie in the group. The new players that have come in have bonded really well with the previous players. We will go for the top honours because we are always preparing to do well as a team.”
- September 30, 2023 19:23East Bengal lineup!
- September 30, 2023 19:22Hyderabad FC lineup!
- September 30, 2023 19:21Hyderabad FC’s stellar record against East Bengal
- September 30, 2023 19:21PREVIEW
East Bengal FC will aim to win its first match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season when it takes on the former champion Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.
Having played out an insipid goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in its first outing, East Bengal will hope to give its fans something to cheer for by producing a more exciting brand of football.
The visitor will also be looking to start its ISL campaign on a positive note. Hyderabad FC is going through a rebuilding phase as a number of players left its stable after the departure of its previous coach Manolo Marquez, and it becomes important for its new head coach in Ireland’s Conor Nestor.
“We have to be ready for a close game. I am not agreeing that the conversion rate of our team is poor. The important thing is to create chances, and the team is creating chances. It is a new season, [with] new players, [and] new transfers, and we do not have much information about the opponent. The style of football we are playing has to work,” said the East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat, before the match.
Read full preview HERE
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, September 30 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata.
How can you watch the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
