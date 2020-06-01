Football Football Las Palmas president says fans could attend match against Girona Las Palmas president believes the minimal infection rate in the Canary Islands make it the ideal destination for the fans to return to the stadium Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 22:46 IST Las Palmas' Estadio Gran Canaria - Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 22:46 IST Las Palmas club president is confident of having fans attend the team's Segunda Division match against Girona on June 13.The islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa have received official clearance to move to Phase Three of Spain's lockdown de-escalation measures, and it is reported the larger islands that make up the chain – including Gran Canaria – could move out of Phase Two next week.Miguel Angel Ramirez believes the minimal infection rate in the Canary Islands make it the ideal destination for the fans to return to the stadium - which could make the first venue in Europe to do so since COVID-19 outbreak."The Las Palmas fans will be able to attend the stadium to cheer on their team from June 13 against Girona," he told the club's official radio station."The Canary Islands is a safe destination. Gran Canaria is a safe destination. We can become the only stadium in the major leagues to play again with fans in the stands."La Liga is due to resume with the derby match between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 13, although all games in the top flight are expected to be behind closed doors for the foreseeable future. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos