Las Palmas president says fans could attend match against Girona

Las Palmas club president is confident of having fans attend the team's Segunda Division match against Girona on June 13.

The islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa have received official clearance to move to Phase Three of Spain's lockdown de-escalation measures, and it is reported the larger islands that make up the chain – including Gran Canaria – could move out of Phase Two next week.

Miguel Angel Ramirez believes the minimal infection rate in the Canary Islands make it the ideal destination for the fans to return to the stadium - which could make the first venue in Europe to do so since COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Las Palmas fans will be able to attend the stadium to cheer on their team from June 13 against Girona," he told the club's official radio station.

"The Canary Islands is a safe destination. Gran Canaria is a safe destination. We can become the only stadium in the major leagues to play again with fans in the stands."

La Liga is due to resume with the derby match between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 13, although all games in the top flight are expected to be behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.