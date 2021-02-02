Football Football Late goal lifts Betis closer to the top in Spanish league Betis' sixth win in seven matches lifted the club to seventh place. Manuel Pellegrini's team is unbeaten in eight consecutive matches in all competitions. PTI Madrid 02 February, 2021 10:20 IST Borja Iglesias of Real Betis celebrates after scoring the winner. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Madrid 02 February, 2021 10:20 IST Borja Iglesias scored a 79th-minute winner for Real Betis to beat Osasuna 1-0 and move closer to European qualification spots in the Spanish league.Betis' sixth win in seven matches lifted the club to seventh place. Manuel Pellegrini's team is unbeaten in eight consecutive matches in all competitions.Iglesias shot from inside the area after a nice through ball by Cristian Tello. It was Iglesias' third goal in the last two matches. Another quiet transfer window for clubs in Spain Osasuna had a few good chances but was denied by Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles.The result left Osasuna in 17th place, just outside the relegation zone.Atlético Madrid has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos