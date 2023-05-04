Football

Lazio vs Sassuolo - Serie A live score, LAZ vs SAS updates, Napoli’s hopes on Scudetto on line

LAZ vs SAS: Follow the live updates of the Serie A match between Lazio and Sassuolo, being played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 May, 2023 00:11 IST
Lazio will look for more goals from its forward Ciro Immobile as it hopes to thwart Napoli’s race to win the Serie A title.

Lazio will look for more goals from its forward Ciro Immobile as it hopes to thwart Napoli's race to win the Serie A title.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Serie A game between Lazio and Sassuolo, being played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome Italy.

When and where will Lazio vs Sassuolo be played?
The Serie A match, Lazio vs Sassuolo will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off.
Where can I watch Lazio vs Sassuolo?
Lazio vs Sassuolo can be watched Sports18 SD and HD.
When can I live stream Lazio vs Sassuolo?
The Serie A fixture Lazio vs Sassuolo can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

