MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lee apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up with Son

Lee bowed down to offer a formal public apology at Seoul World Cup Stadium after being called for South Korea’s home-and-away World Cup qualifying fixtures against Thailand.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 18:47 IST , Seoul  - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
South Korean Lee Kang-in speaks to the press as he attends a practice session at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
South Korean Lee Kang-in speaks to the press as he attends a practice session at Seoul World Cup Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Korean Lee Kang-in speaks to the press as he attends a practice session at Seoul World Cup Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

South Korea and Paris St Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in formally apologised in Seoul on Wednesday for his role in an altercation with captain Son Heung-min during the Asian Cup as his country prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Lee bowed down to offer a formal public apology at Seoul World Cup Stadium after being called for South Korea’s home-and-away World Cup qualifying fixtures against Thailand.

Son was left with a dislocated finger as the team mates got into a scuffle on the eve of their Asian Cup semifinal. Lee had received heavy criticism in South Korea, where Tottenham Hotspur forward Son remains the most popular athlete.

The Koreans ended up losing the semifinal to Jordan, a result which extended its 64-year wait for a third Asian title and also led to coach Juergen Klinsmann being fired.

“I received so much love and support from fans during the Asian Cup, but I did not reward my fans and I disappointed them,” Lee told Korean media on Wednesday.

“Criticism from everyone will help me down the road. I will try hard to become a better person and a better football player, someone who can help the team and set good examples.”

Earlier in the day, Son told a press conference that Lee had also offered “a heartfelt apology” during Tuesday’s team dinner and the squad had fully accepted it.

“It takes courage to apologise, and Kang-in stood in front of everyone to do it sincerely,” Son said. “I think it allowed everyone to really come close. The vibe in the room is not too bad. I think you won’t have to write about my finger anymore,” he said. 

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup /

2026 World Cup /

South Korea /

Son Heung-min /

Paris St. Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lee apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up with Son
    Reuters
  2. Moment of my life: RCB ace Shreyanka Patil describes meeting idol Virat Kohli
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 20
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC T20I rankings: Surya maintains pole position in batting list, Rashid back in top-10 among bowlers
    PTI
  5. Langer sidesteps question about India coaching possibility, terms Dravid lucky to work with such talent
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lee apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up with Son
    Reuters
  2. Police raid Spanish football federation, Rubiales’ residence in probe of Saudi Arabia super cup deal
    AP
  3. Matches against Kuwait, Qatar will tell us everything about India’s qualification to third round: Stimac
    PTI
  4. Spanish court grants bail to Dani Alves while appealing rape conviction
    AP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City awarded 3-0 win after Jamshedpur FC’s overseas player blunder
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lee apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up with Son
    Reuters
  2. Moment of my life: RCB ace Shreyanka Patil describes meeting idol Virat Kohli
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 20
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC T20I rankings: Surya maintains pole position in batting list, Rashid back in top-10 among bowlers
    PTI
  5. Langer sidesteps question about India coaching possibility, terms Dravid lucky to work with such talent
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment