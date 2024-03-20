Lee apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up with Son

South Korea and Paris St Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in formally apologised in Seoul on Wednesday for his role in an altercation with captain Son Heung-min during the Asian Cup as his country prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Lee bowed down to offer a formal public apology at Seoul World Cup Stadium after being called for South Korea’s home-and-away World Cup qualifying fixtures against Thailand.

Son was left with a dislocated finger as the team mates got into a scuffle on the eve of their Asian Cup semifinal. Lee had received heavy criticism in South Korea, where Tottenham Hotspur forward Son remains the most popular athlete.

The Koreans ended up losing the semifinal to Jordan, a result which extended its 64-year wait for a third Asian title and also led to coach Juergen Klinsmann being fired.

“I received so much love and support from fans during the Asian Cup, but I did not reward my fans and I disappointed them,” Lee told Korean media on Wednesday.

“Criticism from everyone will help me down the road. I will try hard to become a better person and a better football player, someone who can help the team and set good examples.”

Earlier in the day, Son told a press conference that Lee had also offered “a heartfelt apology” during Tuesday’s team dinner and the squad had fully accepted it.

“It takes courage to apologise, and Kang-in stood in front of everyone to do it sincerely,” Son said. “I think it allowed everyone to really come close. The vibe in the room is not too bad. I think you won’t have to write about my finger anymore,” he said.