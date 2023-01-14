Football

Leeds United player Adams voted US Male Footballer of the Year

NEW YORK 14 January, 2023 10:36 IST
FILE PHOTO: USA player Tyler Adams in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B match against England at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams was voted the 2022 U.S. Male Footballer of the Year, the sport’s national governing body said on Friday, after he led the Americans to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

“Receiving this type of recognition is certainly special, but for me the team’s success is the most important thing,” said Adams, who was the youngest U.S. men’s captain at a World Cup since 1950.

“Having the experience of going to the World Cup, performing well as a group and moving the sport forward in the United States was super important to me this year, and I couldn’t have done it without my team mates.”

Adams was an overwhelming favourite for fans: Out of five finalists, he received 71.6% of the fan vote, compared to 14.7% for Christian Pulisic and 8.2% for goalkeeper Matt Turner.

