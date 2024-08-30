Deadline Day 2024: When does the summer transfer window end in major European Leagues and India?

The 2024-25 club football season is underway but teams across the world are still looking to finalise their squads for another year of competitive football.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid has probably been one of the most notable moves of this transfer window, with the Frenchman finally joining the Spanish side for free, after being linked with the club for more than two years.

Julian Alvarez has been the most expensive signing this summer after making an £82 million move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid.

ALSO READ | La Liga: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti

While top players like Jadon Sancho and Victor Osimhen wait to know if they have a new home for the season, take a look at when the summer transfer window closes across the world.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Premier League will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 11 pm BST (August 31, 3:30 am IST).

LA LIGA

La Liga will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 11 pm BST (August 31, 3:30 am IST).

BUNDESLIGA

Bundesliga will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 7 pm BST (11:30 pm IST).

SERIE A

Serie A will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 11 pm BST (August 31, 3:30 am IST).

LIGUE 1

Ligue 1 will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 10 pm BST (August 31, 2:30 am IST).

INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE

The Indian Super League will close the summer transfer window on Saturday, August 31.