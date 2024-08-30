The 2024-25 club football season is underway but teams across the world are still looking to finalise their squads for another year of competitive football.
Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid has probably been one of the most notable moves of this transfer window, with the Frenchman finally joining the Spanish side for free, after being linked with the club for more than two years.
Julian Alvarez has been the most expensive signing this summer after making an £82 million move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid.
ALSO READ | La Liga: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti
While top players like Jadon Sancho and Victor Osimhen wait to know if they have a new home for the season, take a look at when the summer transfer window closes across the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 11 pm BST (August 31, 3:30 am IST).
LA LIGA
La Liga will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 11 pm BST (August 31, 3:30 am IST).
BUNDESLIGA
Bundesliga will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 7 pm BST (11:30 pm IST).
SERIE A
Serie A will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 11 pm BST (August 31, 3:30 am IST).
LIGUE 1
Ligue 1 will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 10 pm BST (August 31, 2:30 am IST).
INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE
The Indian Super League will close the summer transfer window on Saturday, August 31.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE updates: Karam Jyoti and Sakshi compete in women’s discus throw F55 final, Avani Lekhara on top, results, scores
- Shooting, Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Updates: Manish, Rudransh in action in 10m air pistol SH1 qualification; Avani, Mona qualify for 10m air rifle standing SH1 final
- Deadline Day 2024: When does the summer transfer window end in major European Leagues and India?
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Brazil moves to fourth
- SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE