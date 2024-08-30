MagazineBuy Print

Deadline Day 2024: When does the summer transfer window end in major European Leagues and India?

Take a look at when the summer transfer window closes across the top leagues in the world.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 14:37 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Victor Osimhen and Jadon Sancho are still uncertain about where they will play football this season
Victor Osimhen and Jadon Sancho are still uncertain about where they will play football this season | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Victor Osimhen and Jadon Sancho are still uncertain about where they will play football this season | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 2024-25 club football season is underway but teams across the world are still looking to finalise their squads for another year of competitive football.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid has probably been one of the most notable moves of this transfer window, with the Frenchman finally joining the Spanish side for free, after being linked with the club for more than two years.

Julian Alvarez has been the most expensive signing this summer after making an £82 million move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid.

While top players like Jadon Sancho and Victor Osimhen wait to know if they have a new home for the season, take a look at when the summer transfer window closes across the world.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Premier League will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 11 pm BST (August 31, 3:30 am IST).

LA LIGA

La Liga will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 11 pm BST (August 31, 3:30 am IST).

BUNDESLIGA

Bundesliga will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 7 pm BST (11:30 pm IST).

SERIE A

Serie A will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 11 pm BST (August 31, 3:30 am IST).

LIGUE 1

Ligue 1 will close the summer transfer window on Friday, August 30 at 10 pm BST (August 31, 2:30 am IST).

INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE

The Indian Super League will close the summer transfer window on Saturday, August 31.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

