MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes

Goodwin and Ryan were among seven changes to Arnold’s squad for the home clash against Bahrain on Sept. 5 and the away match against Indonesia five days later.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 10:52 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. AFP PHOTO / Natalia KOLESNIKOVA
File image of Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. AFP PHOTO / Natalia KOLESNIKOVA | Photo Credit: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA
infoIcon

File image of Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. AFP PHOTO / Natalia KOLESNIKOVA | Photo Credit: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan will return to captain Australia after taking a break from international duty while winger Craig Goodwin comes back from injury in Graham Arnold’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bahrain and Indonesia.

Ryan skipped the June window as the Socceroos finished the pervious phase of Asian qualifying with a perfect record following comfortable wins over Palestine and Bangladesh.

Goodwin returns after a bright start for Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League following his recovery from a rib injury sustained in April.

He and Ryan were among seven changes to Arnold’s squad for the home clash against Bahrain on the Gold Coast on Sept. 5 and the away match against Indonesia in Jakarta five days later.

Australia is looking to qualify for its sixth World Cup in succession, two years after reaching the last 16 in Qatar.

Switzerland-based winger Awer Mabil has been recalled along with Scotland-based defender Lewis Miller and holding midfielder Aiden O’Neill following their recovery from injuries.

READ | Red-hot Mitoma returns for Japan in World Cup qualifiers

Central defender Thomas Deng has also been included, with winger Sam Silvera joining Portsmouth teammate Kusini Yengi in the squad.

Arnold dropped a slew of A-League players on their off-season including forwards Daniel Arzani and Mathew Leckie.

The squad’s most exciting young player, 18-year-old Nestory Irankunda, retained his place after an injury scare at training with Bayern Munich.

“We’ve got a great mix of players who’ve been through this phase of qualification before and can lead the way for some of the younger members of our squad, their experience will play an important role throughout this journey,” Arnold said in a statement.

Australia is also drawn to play Japan, Saudi Arabia and China in Group C of Asian qualifying, with the top two finishers earning automatic berths to the 2026 finals in North America.

Australia squad
Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (captain), Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo
Defenders: Cameron Burgess, Thomas Deng, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich, Alessandro Circati
Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O’Neill, Cammy Devlin, Josh Hisbet, Connor Metcalfe
Forwards: Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin, Sam Silvera, Adam Taggart, Kusini Yengi, Nestory Irankunda, Martin Boyle, Awer Mabil

Related stories

Related Topics

Graham Arnold /

Australia /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes
    Reuters
  2. Ajax advances in style but Chelsea made to sweat
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes
    Reuters
  2. Ajax advances in style but Chelsea made to sweat
    AFP
  3. Champions League draw: Top 10 matches to look forward to in UCL 2024-25 league phase
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League 2024 draw: Gigi Buffon wins UEFA President’s award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Andrea Pirlo sacked as Sampdoria manager
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes
    Reuters
  2. Ajax advances in style but Chelsea made to sweat
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment