Premier League: Leicester signs Brazilian Tete

Leicester City has signed Brazilian winger Tete on a deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

29 January, 2023 17:11 IST
Tete will be available for Leicester, which is 14th in the table when it plays Aston Villa in its next Premier League game on Saturday.

He joins Leicester after a spell with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais following the suspension of his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk.

A FIFA ruling last year allowed all foreign players based in Ukraine to suspend their contracts. Tete will return to Shakhtar on July 1.

The 22-year-old has made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring six times and contributing three assists, and he has represented Brazil at the Under-20 and Under-23 levels.

He will be available for Leicester, which is 14th in the table when it plays Aston Villa in its next Premier League game on Saturday.

