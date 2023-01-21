Football

Leicester City signs left-back Victor Kristiansen from Copenhagen

The 20-year-old left-back, capped at under-21 level by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal and will join the Foxes subject to international clearance.

London 21 January, 2023 09:47 IST
Representative Photo

Representative Photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 20-year-old left-back, capped at under-21 level by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal and will join the Foxes subject to international clearance.

Leicester City bolstered its defensive options in a bid to remain in the Premier League with the signing of Danish full-back Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old left-back, capped at under-21 level by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal and will join the Foxes subject to international clearance.

“The Premier League is probably the best league in the world and Leicester is a top team, so of course I was excited. It was a no-brainer for me to say yes to this great opportunity,” Kristiansen told the Leicester website.

Kristiansen played in all six of Copenhagen’s Champions League group stage matches this season, facing Manchester City twice.

He will not be eligible to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leicester sits 15th in the Premier League just two points above the relegation zone.

