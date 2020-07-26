Leicester City vs Manchester United, LIVE Premier League: Shootout for Champions League spot

Follow Sportstar's coverage of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

Just a few more minutes before the final team line-ups of the season. Both teams have a few injury concerns.

PREVIEW

The final day of the Premier League season on Sunday promises to be a nerve-racking one for fans of clubs at both ends of the table as three teams vie for two Champions League spots and three more look to avoid relegation.

At the top, champion Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City have already sealed their spots in the Champions League while Manchester United (63 points), Chelsea (63) and Leicester City (62) fight it out for the two remaining places.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SCENARIOS

MANCHESTER UNITED (THIRD)

* Since United plays fifth-placed Leicester, a win or a draw will ensure a top-four finish.

* United can still qualify if it loses as long as Chelsea also loses to Wolverhampton Wanderers and United's advantage on goal difference (+15 over Chelsea) is maintained.

* If United misses out on a top four spot, it can still qualify for the Champions League if it wins the Europa League.

CHELSEA (FOURTH)

* Chelsea will finish in the top four with a win or a draw against Wolves.

* If Chelsea loses to Wolves, it will qualify if United beats Leicester.

* If Chelsea misses out on a top four spot, it can still qualify for the Champions League by winning this year's competition next month.

LEICESTER CITY (FIFTH)

* A win will allow Leicester to leapfrog United and seal a top four spot.

* If Leicester draws with United and if Chelsea loses to Wolves, Leicester will qualify due to a better goal difference than Chelsea.

* A defeat for Leicester will see it miss out on the Champions League.

