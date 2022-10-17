Football

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané out with thigh muscle injury

Sané played 76 minutes and scored in the win over Freiburg when he suffered the injury.

AP
17 October, 2022 16:47 IST
Bayern Munich has not specified how long Sané might spend on the sideline.

Bayern Munich has not specified how long Sané might spend on the sideline.

Sané played 76 minutes and scored in the win over Freiburg when he suffered the injury.

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané will be out “for the time being” after injuring his left thigh, the German club said Monday.

Five-star Bayern demolishes Freiburg to move into second spot

Medical examinations showed that Sané tore a left thigh muscle during Sunday’s 5-0 win over Freiburg, the club said. It didn’t specify how long Sané might spend on the sideline. “FC Bayern will be without Leroy Sané for the time being,” the club added.

Sané played 76 minutes and scored in the win over Freiburg.

Bayern next plays on Wednesday against Augsburg in the second round of the German Cup before visiting Hoffenheim on Saturday in the Bundesliga. It also faces Barcelona in the Champions League next week.

Sané is a key player for Germany ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. His Bayern and Germany teammate Thomas Müller left last week’s Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen with what coach Julian Nagelsmann said was an issue with his back, and did not play against Freiburg.

