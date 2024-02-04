Ligue 1: Lens wins 1-0 at Nantes to move up to 6th, Rennes beats Montpellier 2-1

David Pereira da Costa scored early in the second half as Lens won 1-0 at lowly Nantes to move up to sixth place in the French league on Saturday.

After hitting the crossbar in the first minute, the Portuguese winger scored with a low angled strike in the 48th.

Lens moved level on points with fifth-place Lille, which has a better goal difference and hosts struggling Clermont on Sunday.

Nantes competed well at times and had a goal from striker Tino Kadewere ruled out in the 20th. It’s in 13th place in the 18-team league.

Earlier Saturday, Martin Terrier scored again to help Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1 and secure a fourth straight league win.

After netting twice in a 3-2 win against Lyon in the previous round, the lively forward put Rennes ahead in the third minute when he tapped home after his first shot hit the post.

Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo’s penalty made it 2-0 in the 48th before midfielder Teji Savanier pulled a goal back for Montpellier with a 20-meter (yard) shot.

Both sides had a goal ruled out in the second half. Rennes held firm under late pressure and stayed in ninth place.