Ligue 1: Lens wins 1-0 at Nantes to move up to 6th, Rennes beats Montpellier 2-1

After hitting the crossbar in the first minute, Lens’ Portuguese winger, David Pereira da Costa scored with a low angled strike in the 48th.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 10:29 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Nantes’ French forward Matthis Abline (r) fights for the ball with Lens’ French midfielder Neil El Aynaoui.
Nantes’ French forward Matthis Abline (r) fights for the ball with Lens’ French midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Nantes’ French forward Matthis Abline (r) fights for the ball with Lens’ French midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. | Photo Credit: AFP

David Pereira da Costa scored early in the second half as Lens won 1-0 at lowly Nantes to move up to sixth place in the French league on Saturday.

After hitting the crossbar in the first minute, the Portuguese winger scored with a low angled strike in the 48th.

Lens moved level on points with fifth-place Lille, which has a better goal difference and hosts struggling Clermont on Sunday.

Nantes competed well at times and had a goal from striker Tino Kadewere ruled out in the 20th. It’s in 13th place in the 18-team league.

Earlier Saturday, Martin Terrier scored again to help Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1 and secure a fourth straight league win.

ALSO READ | Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season - reports

After netting twice in a 3-2 win against Lyon in the previous round, the lively forward put Rennes ahead in the third minute when he tapped home after his first shot hit the post.

Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo’s penalty made it 2-0 in the 48th before midfielder Teji Savanier pulled a goal back for Montpellier with a 20-meter (yard) shot.

Both sides had a goal ruled out in the second half. Rennes held firm under late pressure and stayed in ninth place.

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
