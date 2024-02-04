MagazineBuy Print

Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season - reports

Mbappe said last year he would not renew his contract at the Ligue 1 side when it expired at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, allowing him to move on to another club on a free transfer.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 09:56 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after a match.
France captain Kylian Mbappe will join La Liga giants Real Madrid when his contract with Paris St. Germain finishes at the end of the season, according to various reports on Saturday.

French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN, citing sources, said the 25-year-old striker would announce a pre-contract agreement with the 14-times European champions next week.

Media reports last September said Mbappe had agreed to forego loyalty bonuses worth up to 100 million euros ($107.84 million) to leave PSG as a free agent.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real in 2022 but announced a contract extension with PSG just weeks before the transfer window opened.

