Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE streaming info: La Liga preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will clash in a La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as the two teams will face each other for the fourth time this season.

Real Madrid currently sits top of the La Liga standings, with 57 points from 22 matches, while Atletico sits third, 10 points behind its rival.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real has won six league matches on the trot, and it will come into the Madrid derby with high morale despite going down 4-2 against Atletico in the Copa del Rey match on January 18.

ALSO READ: La Liga: Gundogan leads 10-man Barcelona’s 3-1 win at Alaves, Roque scores before being sent off

But before that, Real had notched a 5-3 win against Diego Simeone’s side in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals and eventually beat arch-rival Barcelona in the final.

Atletico is on a five-match winning run and is level on points with fourth-placed Barcelona.

Predicted XI

Real Madrid: Lunin (GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak (GK); Witsel, Hermoso, Reinildo; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.