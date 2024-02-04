Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, RMA 1-0 ATM, La Liga: Brahim goal keeps Los Blancos ahead at HT in Madrid derby

- February 05, 2024 02:19HALFTIMEHALF-TIME!
Brahim Diaz’s goal keeps Real Madrid in a 1-0 lead against Atletico Madrid at the break.
- February 05, 2024 02:1945+1’ RMA 1-0 ATM
Slick football by Real Madrid as Valverde carries the ball from his own half to the Atletico final third. Valverde spreads the ball to Brahim on the left flank. Brahim returns the ball to Valverde, who goes for a shot from the edge of the box. But the shot is not on target.
- February 05, 2024 02:1745’ RMA 1-0 ATM
One minute added at the end of the first-half!
- February 05, 2024 02:1744’ RMA 1-0 ATM
De Paul picks out Hermoso inside the box with an excellent pass. Hermoso tries to bring down the ball but his first touch isn’t ideal and Rodrygo does well to get back and make the challenge to send the ball out for a corner.
- February 05, 2024 02:1542’ RMA 1-0 ATM
Real Madrid launches a counter-attack as Rodrygo makes his way into the final third. He slips a pass to Brahim, who tries to return the favour with a backheel. But the pass is not kind for Rodrygo, who cannot control the ball. Atletico wins back possession.
- February 05, 2024 02:10YELLOW CARD38’ RMA 1-0 ATM
ATM booking: Another booking for Atletico as Hermoso is booked for a reckless challenge on Valverde.
- February 05, 2024 02:09YELLOW CARD38’ RMA 1-0 ATM
ATM booking: Saul gets a yellow card for his challenge on Camavinga.
- February 05, 2024 02:0936’ RMA 1-0 ATM
Llorente swings the ball inside the Madrid box and Saul leaps in the air and heads the ball towards goal. But the effort is not on target.
- February 05, 2024 02:0836’ RMA 1-0 ATM
Griezmann takes a short corner and De Paul whips in a cross from the right flank, but the ball goes straight to Lunin, who collects comfortably.
- February 05, 2024 02:0532’ RMA 1-0 ATM
Vazquez wins the ball on the right touchline and makes a darting run inside the box. He easily gets past Koke and goes for goal from a tight angle. However, he hits just the side-netting. Bellingham was waiting for the cutback inside the six-yard box, which would have been the better option.
- February 05, 2024 02:0027’ RMA 1-0 ATM
Rodrygo goes for goal from a tight angle inside the box but cannot find the target. Atletico Madrid under pressure from Real’s incessant attacks.
- February 05, 2024 01:5825’ RMA 1-0 ATM
Bellingham lifts the ball to Kroos from the right flank and the German goes for a first-time volley from the edge of the Atletico box. He catches it well but Savic gets the block in.
- February 05, 2024 01:5623’ RMA 1-0 ATM
A cross comes inside the Madrid box from the left and Witsel gets a flick to try and guide the ball inside the net. But Lunin is alert and makes a good save from close range to preserve Real Madrid’s lead.
- February 05, 2024 01:52GOAL20’ GOOALL! RMA 1-0 ATM! BRAHIM SCORES THE OPENER!
Brahim Diaz takes advantage of some sloppy defending by Atletico by poking the ball home from close distance. Vazquez gets the ball inside the box and tries to find Bellingham with a cutback. The ball hits the feet of Koke, who looked uncertain and could not control it. Diaz collects the loose ball and puts the ball inside the net.
- February 05, 2024 01:4715’ RMA 0-0 ATM
Riquelme tries to find a teammate by going for a cross inside the box from the left but Carvajal shows his experiencing by anticipating the cross and getting a block.
- February 05, 2024 01:4412’ RMA 0-0 ATM
Both teams are playing with more freedom right now, compared to the opening minutes, where Atletico was completely sitting back, allowing Real Madrid to have all the possession.
- February 05, 2024 01:418’ RMA 0-0 ATM
Griezmann shows great vision to thread a through ball to Morata inside the Real Madrid box. Morata goes for a shot across the face of the goal, which is saved by Lunin. There is a rebound but it falls to a Real Madrid player.
- February 05, 2024 01:385’ RMA 0-0 ATM
Real Madrid enjoying all the possession in the early stages of the first half. A good spell of Los Blancos pressure concludes as Camavinga takes a shot at goal from the edge of the box, but the Frenchman cannot find the target.
- February 05, 2024 01:352’ RMA 0-0 ATM
Bellingham wins the ball from Hermoso and quickly gets inside the box. Atletico defenders close in and while Bellingham gets his shot away, it is blocked and the ball goes out for a corner.
- February 05, 2024 01:32Kick-off!
The La Liga 2023-24 Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid is underway at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
- February 05, 2024 00:46Head-to-head record in La Liga
Played: 173
Real Madrid wins: 91
Draws: 41
Atletico Madrid wins: 41
- February 05, 2024 00:29Atletico Madrid starting line-up!
- February 04, 2024 23:44Real Madrid starting line-up!
- February 04, 2024 23:43Preview
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will clash in a La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as the two teams will face each other for the fourth time this season.
Real Madrid currently sits top of the La Liga standings, with 57 points from 22 matches, while Atletico sits third, 10 points behind its rival.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Real has won six league matches on the trot, and it will come into the Madrid derby with high morale despite going down 4-2 against Atletico in the Copa del Rey match on January 18.
But before that, Real had notched a 5-3 win against Diego Simeone’s side in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals and eventually beat arch-rival Barcelona in the final.
Atletico is on a five-match winning run and is level on points with fourth-placed Barcelona.
When and where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (Madrid derby) will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on Monday, February 5, 2024, at the Santiago Bernabue Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where can you watch the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live-streamed in the Jio Cinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule LIVE: Mexico to play opener on June 11, USA to start soccer WC at Los Angeles
- Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, RMA 1-0 ATM, La Liga: Brahim goal keeps Los Blancos ahead at HT in Madrid derby
- FIFA World Cup 2026: Which stadium will host the opening match?
- FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule unveiling: When, where to watch, stadiums, live streaming info
- Premier League: Arsenal beats lacklustre Liverpool to close gap
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE