Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, RMA 1-0 ATM, La Liga: Brahim goal keeps Los Blancos ahead at HT in Madrid derby

Preview

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will clash in a La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as the two teams will face each other for the fourth time this season.

Real Madrid currently sits top of the La Liga standings, with 57 points from 22 matches, while Atletico sits third, 10 points behind its rival.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real has won six league matches on the trot, and it will come into the Madrid derby with high morale despite going down 4-2 against Atletico in the Copa del Rey match on January 18.

But before that, Real had notched a 5-3 win against Diego Simeone’s side in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals and eventually beat arch-rival Barcelona in the final.

Atletico is on a five-match winning run and is level on points with fourth-placed Barcelona.

When and where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (Madrid derby) will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on Monday, February 5, 2024, at the Santiago Bernabue Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Where can you watch the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live-streamed in the Jio Cinema app and website.