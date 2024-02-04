La Liga: Girona stays in 2nd place and has its coach sent off in draw with Sociedad, Granada shares spoils with Las Palmas

Girona wasted its chance to retake the lead of the Spanish league after being held 0-0 by Real Sociedad on Saturday, giving Real Madrid a boost at the top ahead of two key matches.

Girona coach Michel Sanchez was sent off with a red card in the 89th for protesting excessively. That means he will miss next weekend’s trip to Madrid in a game that could go a long way to deciding the title race.

Girona is one point behind Real Madrid, which hosts fourth-place Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

“I protested in a natural way, I didn’t disrespect anyone,” Míchel said. “Maybe a yellow card would have been enough. I am going to miss two nice matches, at Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, and that bothers me.

“It is not the same not being on the touchline. A coach wants to have the sensation of what is going on on the field.”

Barcelona remained in third place at seven points behind Madrid after Ilkay Gundogan led a 3-1 win at Alaves in a game the visitors finished with 10 men.

Girona has changed from a surprise package into a serious title contender, even above fellow Catalan club Barcelona. Míchel’s side has only lost once in the league when it fell at home to Madrid in September. It has since gone 15 rounds without a defeat.

Yangel Herrera had a first-half goal waived off after a video review spotted an offside near the beginning of a long team move, a decision protested by Girona.

Valery Fernández had a chance to grab the stoppage-time winner for Girona when Yan Couto set him up, only for him to fire wide.

Girona played the match without joint-league top scorer Artem Dovbyk due to an unspecified fitness issue reported by the club shortly before kickoff.

Girona will also be without Herrera and Daley Blind for the trip to Madrid while they serve one-game suspensions after both picked up a fifth booking.

OTHER RESULTS

Facundo Pellistri made his debut for Granada in its 1-1 draw with Las Palmas after joining the hosts on loan from Manchester United. Granada played with 10 men from the 21st after Kamil Piatkowski was shown a red card.

Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk scored as Valencia beat bottom side Almeria 2-1 and kept it winless through 23 rounds.