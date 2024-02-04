MagazineBuy Print

Henderson makes bright start at Ajax in draw with PSV

England manager Gareth Southgate watched from the stands at the Johan Cruyff Arena as the 33-year-old former Liverpool captain, signed last month from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 09:03 IST , NETHERLANDS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ajax’s Jordan Henderson greets fans after the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV.
Ajax's Jordan Henderson greets fans after the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ajax’s Jordan Henderson greets fans after the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV. | Photo Credit: AP

Jordan Henderson made his Ajax Amsterdam debut on Saturday, competing the full 90 minutes as it held unbeaten leaders PSV Eindhoven to a 1-1 draw in the Dutch league.

England manager Gareth Southgate watched from the stands at the Johan Cruyff Arena as the 33-year-old former Liverpool captain, signed last month from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, received a rousing welcome and looked comfortable in the Ajax midfield.

Steven Berghuis put Ajax ahead after 19 minutes, but PSV equalised 10 minutes before halftime through Luuk de Jong.

ALSO READ | Five biggest moves of the January transfer window 2024

PSV have won 18 of their 20 games this season, drawing the other two and have a 13-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord who play on Sunday.

Ajax, who made a poor start to the season before recovering, are in fifth place, 21 points behind PSV.

