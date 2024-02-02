Five biggest moves of the January transfer window 2024

The January 2024 transfer window slammed shut with a whimper, not a bang. Unlike the record-breaking summer of 2023, this winter saw a cautious, almost conservative approach from most clubs, with Financial Fair Play looming large.

Yet, amidst the relative quiet, a few significant deals still managed to grab headlines.

Here are five of the biggest moves that shaped this unique window:

1. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United (Loan)

Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United adventure seemed destined for a sour ending. After a hefty transfer fee, underwhelming performances and seemingly frozen out by manager Erik ten Hag, a return to Borussia Dortmund, where he shone brightest, felt inevitable.

This loan deal allows both parties breathing room. United sheds some wage burden and hopes Sancho rediscovers his spark, potentially making him a mainstay at Old Trafford. For Dortmund, it’s a low-risk, high-reward gamble, bolstering its attack with a familiar face and proven Bundesliga talent.

2. Timo Werner - Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig (Loan)

Timo Werner’s Chelsea career never quite hit the heights expected. After two frustrating seasons, a return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur offered a chance for redemption.

Spurs secured the German forward on a loan deal, hoping his hunger and familiarity with English football can reignite his goalscoring spark. Can Werner recapture his Leipzig form under Ange Postecoglou’s exciting brand of football? Only time will tell, but this move holds the potential to be a shrewd piece of business for the North London club.

3. Jordan Henderson - Ajax from Al Ettifaq

In a surprising turn of events, Jordan Henderson opted for a new challenge, joining Dutch giants Ajax on a two-and-half-year deal from Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq. The move sent shockwaves through the footballing world.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson moved to Ajax from Saudi Pro League clun Al Ettifaq. | Photo Credit: AP

Henderson, who moved to the oil-rich kingdom in the summer from Liverpool, was discontent with football and the criticism was desperate to rejoin European football. The 33-year-old midfielder’s leadership and experience will be invaluable for a young Ajax side aiming for a Champions League spot after a horrendous start to the 2023-24 campaign.

4. Kalvin Phillips - West Ham from Manchester City (Loan)

Kalvin Phillips’ Manchester City dream move turned sour after injuries and Pep Guardiola’s tactical preferences limited his playing time. Seeking a return to form and regular minutes, the England international opted for a loan switch to West Ham United.

The Hammers, under David Moyes, are known for revitalising talented players, and Phillips’ grit and passing range could be a perfect fit for its midfield. This loan has the potential to be a win-win for both the club and the player.

5. Vitor Roque - Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense

The Catalan giants secured the signature of 18-year-old Brazilian forward Vitor Roque for a reported £26.1 million, making him its marquee signing of the window. Although the transfer was agreed upon during the summer, he formally joined the club in January.

Vitor Roque of FC Barcelona applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the La Liga EA match against CA Osasuna. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Roque, known for his dribbling skills, creativity, and eye for goal, represents a long-term investment for Barcelona, aiming to fill the void left by ageing veterans like Luis Suarez and the prodigal Lionel Messi. His development will be closely watched as the club seeks to rebuild his attacking line.

Special Mention:

Claudio Echeverri - Manchester City from River Plate (Remaining on loan at River Plate until January 2025)

Manchester City is renowned for its talent-spotting prowess, and its latest acquisition, 18-year-old Argentinian midfielder Claudio Echeverri, fits the bill perfectly. Dubbed the “new Messi” by some, Echeverri arrives on the back of an impressive FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign, showcasing City’s belief in his prodigious talent.

While he won’t be expected to fill Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup immediately, Echeverri’s development under the Spaniard’s tutelage could yield exciting results in the years to come.