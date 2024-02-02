Premier League January transfer deadline day roundup: Nottingham Forest active again amid threat of sanction

Being under the threat of a heavy Premier League sanction for overspending didn’t stop Nottingham Forest from being active in the transfer market once again.

Forest started deadline day in England with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro from Portuguese club Sporting on Thursday in a deal that could become permanent at the end of the season, and ended it by bringing in goalkeeper Matz Sels from Strasbourg for a reported $6.4 million just before the window closed.

On Wednesday, the club signed United States midfielder Gio Reyna, also on loan, for the rest of the season.

There were some outgoings at Forest, too, with midfielder Orel Mangala joining Lyon on loan and United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath moving to Cardiff on a permanent basis.

Along with Everton, Forest was referred last month to an independent commission for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations. The clubs admitted to sustaining losses above the permitted threshold for the last three seasons — a maximum of 105 million pounds ($133 million) — and could be punished with a fine or a points deduction.

Forest’s charge came after a 2022-23 season — its first in the league after a 23-year absence — when the club made an unprecedented 21 offseason signings at a cost of $160 million. It also spent heavily in the second-tier Championship in a bid to get promoted.

Maybe that explains why Forest has been settling for loan moves for young players in this window. Reyna, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund, is 21 while Ribeiro is aged 18 and has already played in the Champions League with Sporting.

On the other hand, Sels is aged 31 and more experienced, having played international soccer for Belgium.

Premier League clubs have been unusually quiet in this transfer window, perhaps more careful with their spending in light of the charges against Everton and Forest.

Aston Villa signed England Under-20 forward Morgan Rogers from second-tier Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee and secured 19-year-old defender Lino Sousa from Arsenal before immediately sending him on loan to Plymouth Argyle for the rest of the season.

Burnley attempted to boost its survival hopes by securing French defender Maxime Esteve on loan from Montpellier and right back Lorenz Assignon on loan from Rennes.

Crystal Palace signed Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton and Luton brought in 18-year-old forward Taylan Harris from third-tier Reading.

Brighton sent Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud on loan to Stuttgart for the rest of the season and Argentine striker Alejo Veliz joined Sevilla on loan from Tottenham.

Fulham was reportedly trying to sign striker Armando Broja from Chelsea.

Bournemouth completed a late loan deal for Getafe forward Enes Unal. The Premier League club would be obliged to make the move permanent if unspecified conditions are met, the club said.

Sheffield United secured Everton defender Mason Holgate on loan until the end of the season.