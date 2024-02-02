Premier League: Mainoo late show seals dramatic Man United win at Wolves

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scored the opening goal and Kobbie Mainoo netted a superb late winner as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League game at Molineux on Thursday.

Left out of United’s 4-2 Cup win over Newport County by manager Erik ten Hag, Rashford marked his return by rattling home the opening goal after five minutes against Wolves and he helped Luke Shaw tee up Rasmus Hojlund for the second in the 22nd minute.

United should have had a hatful of goals in a dominant first-half display, and Hojlund and Casemiro had efforts ruled out for offside, but the game roared into life midway through the second half when the home side were awarded a penalty.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid reclaims top spot as Joselu seals win at Getafe

Video replays showed there was little contact as Pedro Neto went down under a challenge from Casemiro, who had been booked in the third minute, but after a VAR review the decision to award the spot kick was confirmed and substitute Pablo Sarabia stepped up to score in the 71st minute.

Scott McTominay struck shortly after coming off the bench to restore the visitors’ two-goal cushion in the 75th minute but the home side weren’t done and when Max Kilman reduced the deficit in the 85th minute, it set the scene for a thrilling climax.

Neto levelled in stoppage time, but Mainoo curled home a beautiful effort in the 97th minute to snatch a win that moved United up to seventh in the table on 35 points. Wolves are 11th on 29.