MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar edges Uzbekistan on penalties to enter semifinals

With nearly 59,000 fans in attendance, Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham stood strong to save three penalties in the shootout before Pedro Miguel converted the decisive spot kick to send it through to the semifinals.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 08:00 IST , DOHA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Qatar players celebrate by throwing goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham in the air following the team’s victory in the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match against Uzbekistan.
Qatar players celebrate by throwing goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham in the air following the team’s victory in the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match against Uzbekistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Qatar players celebrate by throwing goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham in the air following the team’s victory in the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match against Uzbekistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champions and host Qatar beats Uzbekistan 3-2 on penalties in a thrilling Asian Cup quarter-final that ended 1-1 after extra time at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday to set up a tantalising clash with Iran.

With nearly 59,000 fans in attendance, Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham stood strong to save three penalties in the shootout before Pedro Miguel converted the decisive spot kick to send Qatar through to the semifinals once again.

Qatar had taken the lead shortly before the half-hour mark when captain Hassan Al Haydos dribbled into the box and his attempted cross took a deflection which went through the gloves of Utkir Yusupov into his own net to go down as an own goal.

But Uzbekistan did not give up and took the game to Qatar, having several attempts on goal until the 59th minute when Odiljon Hamrobekov managed to take a shot that brushed the fingers of Barsham in goal before finding the net.

ALSO READ | ‘Son’ rises for South Korea with hopes of ending 64-year-old drought of AFC Asian Cup

Neither side could find a breakthrough in 90 minutes while Uzbekistan survived a late rally from Qatar in extra time to force penalties, where Uzbekistan’s Rustam Ashurmatov and Qatar’s 2019 top scorer Almoez Ali had their efforts saved.

Qatar had their hearts in their mouths when Al-Mahdi Ali Mukhtar skied his effort but Barsham turned saviour to seal their progress and give the hosts a memorable night in the desert.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran knocked out four-times champions and the continent’s top-ranked side Japan after skipper Alireza Jahanbakhsh converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time to seal a 2-1 victory. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Qatar /

Uzbekistan /

Asian Cup /

Iran /

Japan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar edges Uzbekistan on penalties to enter semifinals
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG, Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India 28/0; Rohit, Jaiswal look to extend India’s lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Alphonso Davies twists knee in Bayern Munich’s win over Gladbach
    AP
  4. Serie A: Inzaghi, Allegri downplay importance of Inter-Juve clash
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Tella double steers Leverkusen to 2-0 win at Darmstadt ahead of Bayern clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar edges Uzbekistan on penalties to enter semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Inzaghi, Allegri downplay importance of Inter-Juve clash
    Reuters
  3. Real’s Rudiger doubtful for Madrid derby, Ancelotti to make late decision
    Reuters
  4. Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini retires
    AP
  5. Messi mania hits Hong Kong as thousands flock to Miami training
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar edges Uzbekistan on penalties to enter semifinals
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG, Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India 28/0; Rohit, Jaiswal look to extend India’s lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Alphonso Davies twists knee in Bayern Munich’s win over Gladbach
    AP
  4. Serie A: Inzaghi, Allegri downplay importance of Inter-Juve clash
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Tella double steers Leverkusen to 2-0 win at Darmstadt ahead of Bayern clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment