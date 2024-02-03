MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2023-24: Tella double steers Leverkusen to 2-0 win at Darmstadt ahead of Bayern clash

Leverkusen went in front in the 33rd minute when Alejandro Grimaldo curled in a cross from the left to the far post and unmarked Tella heading in.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 23:18 IST , DARMSTADT - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella celebrates during the Bundesliga football match against SV Darmstadt
Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella celebrates during the Bundesliga football match against SV Darmstadt | Photo Credit: AFP
Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella celebrates during the Bundesliga football match against SV Darmstadt | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella scored in each half to steer the Leverkusen to a 2-0 victory at Darmstadt 98 on Saturday and keep it two points clear at the top ahead of next week’s summit clash with champion Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen went in front in the 33rd minute when Alejandro Grimaldo curled in a cross from the left to the far post and unmarked Tella heading in.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Newcastle draws 4-4 draw with Luton; Brighton beats Palace

The visitors should have added at least one more goal in the first half, missing several good chances including one for new signing Borja Iglesias.

Nigeria international Tella sealed victory in the 52nd minute, thundering home a shot from a Florian Wirtz layoff for his fourth league goal.

Leverkusen, still unbeaten across all competitions this season, is top on 52 points, two ahead of Bayern, winners 2-1 over Borussia Monchengladbach.

