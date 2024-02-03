MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane on target in Bayern’s comeback win over Gladbach

The win lifts Bayern to 50 in second place, two points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen, which it faces next week.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 22:37 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Champion Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and stay on the heels of leader Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their league clash next week.

The visitor stunned Bayern by taking a 35th-minute lead against the run of play. Thomas Muller lost possession, and Gladbach launched a quick three-pass move before Nico Elvedi beat keeper Manuel Neuer.

ALSO READ: Real’s Rudiger doubtful for Madrid derby, Ancelotti to make late decision

The Bavarians, who had missed a slew of chances to Harry Kane and Leroy Sane, levelled on the stroke of halftime through teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic, who scored for the second week in a row.

The hosts’ comeback was complete in the 70th minute when Kane headed in from close range after a mistake by the Gladbach keeper.

The England captain, who became the Bundesliga’s most expensive signing after joining from Tottenham Hotspur for a record 100 million euros, has now bagged 24 goals in Bayern’s 20 league games this season.

Matthijs de Ligt drilled in another header in the 86th to seal the three points and lift Bayern to 50 in second place, two points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen, which it faces next week.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Borussia Monchengladbach /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 East Bengal Highlights, ISL 2023-24: Petratos equalises after Cleiton’s goal, Kolkata derby updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane on target in Bayern’s comeback win over Gladbach
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Petratos salvages 2-2 draw for Mohun Bagan SG against East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. PKL Season 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik’s incredible raiding helps Dabang Delhi win over Telugu Titans, Yoddhas wins comfortably against U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Wrestling Championships: Sunil thumps Manoj to claim the 87kg Greco Roman crown
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane on target in Bayern’s comeback win over Gladbach
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Sancho to miss Dortmund’s clash with Heidenheim
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Injury scare for Sancho highlights his role in Dortmund turnaround
    AP
  4. Fuellkrug hat-trick fires Dortmund to 3-1 Bochum win and into fourth spot
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Misfiring Leverkusen held at home by Gladbach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 East Bengal Highlights, ISL 2023-24: Petratos equalises after Cleiton’s goal, Kolkata derby updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane on target in Bayern’s comeback win over Gladbach
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Petratos salvages 2-2 draw for Mohun Bagan SG against East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. PKL Season 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik’s incredible raiding helps Dabang Delhi win over Telugu Titans, Yoddhas wins comfortably against U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Wrestling Championships: Sunil thumps Manoj to claim the 87kg Greco Roman crown
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment