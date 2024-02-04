MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Inzaghi, Allegri downplay importance of Inter-Juve clash

Both teams have engaged in a cat-and-mouse battle for the top position for most of the season, with Inter currently leading with 54 points, one ahead of second-placed Juve and with a game in hand.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 07:31 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri before a match.
FILE PHOTO: Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri before a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Both Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri downplayed the significance of Sunday’s top-of-the-table Serie A clash between the two sides as the title battle intensifies.

Inter and Juve have engaged in a cat-and-mouse battle for the top position for most of the season, with Inter currently leading with 54 points, one ahead of second-placed Juve and with a game in hand.

“Tomorrow’s match is very important, but it won’t decide anything,” Inzaghi told reporters on Saturday.

“We have to look ahead, though; we want to win this match. I don’t want to make comparisons, though. There are still four months to go and it’s not a match that will decide things.

“We have played against Juventus many times over the years, we have had very important finals, league matches, Coppa Italia finals, each match has its own story.”

Despite playing at home and being on a five-match winning run, Inzaghi shied away from labelling his side as favourites to win the match.

“There’s been a lot of talk about favourites; we are Inter and we know we have a huge responsibility in every game. We have already provided 30 very positive matches,” he added.

Allegri echoed Inzaghi’s comments regarding the match during a separate press conference.

ALSO READ | Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini retires

“It’s not a decisive turning point, with three points you can recover and lose them in a few games. We have to get the points to get to the Champions League, which is our goal of the season,” Allegri said.

“We have great respect for Inter because they are the strongest team in the league and favourites for the Scudetto.

“There are still many games to go, football is full of unexpected events. You have to have balance, the most difficult thing is managing the moments of difficulty that occur throughout the season.”

