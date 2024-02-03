MagazineBuy Print

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini retires

The 36-year-old Belgian, who recently finished a four-year stint at Chinese Club Shandong Taishan, said on Instagram he is bringing his 18-year playing career to an end.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 19:29 IST , Brussels - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in 2018. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in 2018. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from football.

The 36-year-old Belgian, who recently finished a four-year stint at Chinese Club Shandong Taishan, said on Saturday that he is bringing his 18-year playing career to an end on Instagram.

Fellaini made 87 appearances for the Belgium national team and spent 12 years in the Premier League, six each for Everton and Manchester United after moving from Merseyside to Old Trafford in 2013.

READ: Messi mania hits Hong Kong as thousands flock to Miami training

“I am writing this post to announce that after a career of 18 years, I am retiring from professional football,” Fellaini wrote. “What an incredible journey it has been! I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level.”

Fellaini won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time with United and helped Belgium finish in third place at the 2018 World Cup.

