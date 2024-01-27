MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1 2023-24: Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes wins thriller

Lyon had won five of its last six games but it was second best in the opening 45 minutes to a team led by Martin Terrier, who scored his first two goals of the season.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 09:36 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Rennes’ Desire Doue, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Ligue 1 soccer match between Lyon and Rennes.
Rennes’ Desire Doue, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Ligue 1 soccer match between Lyon and Rennes. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rennes’ Desire Doue, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Ligue 1 soccer match between Lyon and Rennes. | Photo Credit: AP

Rennes scored three times in a blistering first half and held off Lyon’s second-half fightback to win 3-2 in a French league thriller on Friday.

Lyon had won five of its last six games but it was second best in the opening 45 minutes to a team led by Martin Terrier, who scored his first two goals of the season.

Terrier put Rennes ahead after 22 minutes when he took advantage of slack defending to hammer a left-foot shot into the roof of the net.

Midfielder Desire Doue got the second after 36 minutes when he cut inside from the left and fired home an unstoppable strike from just outside the box.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Terrier made it three five minutes before halftime by turning a wayward attempt from Adrien Truffert past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Lyon was a different prospect in the second half. Brazilian left back Henrique Silva pulled a goal back for the home side in the 56th.

Alexandre Lacazette reduced the deficit further after 77 minutes with a close-range finish.

Although Lyon dominated possession it could not turn that advantage into goals and it remained third from bottom in Ligue 1.

Rennes moved from 10th to ninth.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rennes /

Lyon /

Ligue 1 2023-24 /

Ligue 1 /

Alexandre Lacazette /

Martin Terrier /

Anthony Lopes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 422/7, leads England by 176 runs; Jadeja, Axar at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Tanmay triple ton helps Hyderabad take massive lead vs AP; Kerala vs Bihar delayed due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1 2023-24: Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes wins thriller
    AP
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Cagliari pays homage to Riva but loses to Torino
    AFP
  5. I’ll miss him but I’ll sleep better, Guardiola says of Klopp’s quit decision
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1 2023-24: Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes wins thriller
    AP
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Cagliari pays homage to Riva but loses to Torino
    AFP
  3. FA Cup 2023-24: Ake’s late goal sends Man City into fifth round, Chelsea held
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2024: Morocco coach Regragui’s ban lifted
    Reuters
  5. Inter are Scudetto favourites, says Juve’s Allegri
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 422/7, leads England by 176 runs; Jadeja, Axar at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Tanmay triple ton helps Hyderabad take massive lead vs AP; Kerala vs Bihar delayed due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1 2023-24: Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes wins thriller
    AP
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Cagliari pays homage to Riva but loses to Torino
    AFP
  5. I’ll miss him but I’ll sleep better, Guardiola says of Klopp’s quit decision
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment