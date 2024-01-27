MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Cagliari pays homage to Riva but loses to Torino

The Sardinian cub lost 2-1 to Torino, but were able to remember more successful days as they commemorated the late centre-forward of its only league-winning team.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 09:20 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Torino’s Antonio Sanabria, left, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino at the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari.
Torino’s Antonio Sanabria, left, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino at the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Torino’s Antonio Sanabria, left, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino at the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari. | Photo Credit: AP

Cagliari paid tribute to its former star Gigi Riva on Friday, in its first home match since the Italian great died.

The Sardinian cub, struggling after promotion to Serie A, lost 2-1 to Torino, but were able to remember more successful days as they commemorated the centre-forward of its only league-winning team.

Duvan Zapata and Samuele Ricci put the visitors two goals up by half-time. A 77th-minute reply by Nicolas Viola could not save Claudio Ranieri’s team.

Cagliari sit 17th, one place and one point above the relegation zone. They could be overtaken by Empoli, who visit leaders Juventus on Saturday, or Verona, who host mid-table Frosinone, on Sunday.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Riva was listed at his habitual No. 11 in Cagliari’s starting line-up and the team warmed up in white shirts, replicas of those worn by their predecessors in 1970, the year of the Sardinian club’s only Italian league title.

Play was interrupted in the 11th minute as the 30,000-strong crowd paid tribute to Riva, who passed away on Monday at the age of 79 in Cagliari, and played 13 seasons for the club.

He also remains the all-time stop scorer for the national team who he led to the 1968 European title.

“It’s been a very moving evening, and I’ve been touched by all the tributes. It’s a beautiful thing to be the representative of this club and of Sardinia,” said Ranieri.

In the stands, fans unfurled banners in tribute to Riva: “There will never be another like you,” “Thank you Gigi” and “Farewell champion”.

