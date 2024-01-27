Manchester United won’t sign striker due to FFP, says Ten Hag

Manchester United have no scope to sign a striker in the January transfer window due to financial fair play (FFP) restrictions, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

United, who visit Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, lost forward Anthony Martial until April due to injury, leaving them with limited options in attack.

Forward Rasmus Hojlund, who was signed for 72 million pounds($91.47 million) in the close season, has only scored two goals in the Premier League so far, while Marcus Rashford has four.

“I looked but there is no space. There is no space for FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Of course, Rashford can play as a striker. We have some other alternatives but it’s clear that Anthony is out for a couple of months and it’s a gap in our squad.”

The club signed midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana for big money in the close season and have spent more than 400 million pounds in the last two seasons.

United are eighth in the Premier League, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool and Ten Hag admitted the FA Cup was their last chance of silverware this season.

“FA Cup probably is a last opportunity on the trophy and we go for it,” Ten Hag said.

United have been plagued by injury woes this season with defender Harry Maguire and Mount still sidelined.

Midfielder Casemiro and defenders Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez are available for Sunday, however, and goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will make his debut in the absence of Onana, who is away at Africa Cup of Nations.